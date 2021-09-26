NUCKOLS, Lawrence Bolling, 79, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long journey with Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester L. and Isabel Snead Nuckols of Rockville, Va. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Ellis Nuckols; daughters, Penny Minor and Sandi Nuckols of Rockville; grandsons, Larry and Ellis Dunn, Seth and Landon Conrad of Rockville; great-grandchildren, Dixon and Dixie Dunn; brother, Glenn L. Nuckols (Gwen); sister, Iris Nuckols (T. Glenn), all of Rockville; sister-in-law, Margie Dawson (Kevin) of Hurt, Va; brother-in-law, Leroy Ellis (Kendall) of Rockville; and seven nieces and nephews. Lawrence started working at the Esso service station in Centerville in 1955 when he was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Goochland High School in 1959 and married Anne in April of 1960. He bought the service station in 1961 at 21. He was the owner/ operator of Nuckols Exxon for 28 years until he sold the station in 1989, but continued to work at Centerville Exxon until 2013 a total of 58 years. Lawrence grew up in Berea Baptist Church, where he was very involved until he married Anne, and became a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, where he served on most all committees from 1965. He was a Magistrate for Goochland County from 1963 to 1971. He was a lifetime member of Centerville Goochland County Volunteer Fire Department. He served for the Goochland County Board of Supervisors for 20 years. He was a founding member of the Bank of the James, Bank of Goochland and Commerce Bank and served on the Board of Directors. He was also on the Board of J. Sargent Reynolds Community College. Lawrence also enjoyed raising beef cattle and working on his farm, and traveling. Lawrence was extremely proud of his Goochland "roots" and of his community. He was a good friend, a thoughtful mentor, a respected public servant and a community leader in Goochland County, Va. Due to being unable to have a service for Lawrence because of COVID-19 at the time of his passing, there will be a Celebration of Life held at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthews Lane, Richmond, Va. 23233 on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 3 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.