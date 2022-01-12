Menu
Lawrence J. Nuckols
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
NUCKOLS, Mr. Lawrence J., 84, of Rockville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022. Lawrence was born on August 5, 1937 in Rockville, Va. and graduated from Rockville High School. He was a passionate plumber by trade and retired from the City of Richmond after over 25 years of public service as the Chief Plumbing Inspector. Lawrence enjoyed spending his free time hunting, watching NASCAR, singing along to George Jones and playing lottery scratchers. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Ottaway Nuckols and Velma Anne Redford; and his brother, J. Conway Nuckols (Emily). He is survived by his brothers, E. Mason Nuckols (Helen) and Morris Nuckols (Audrey); his children, Deanna Nichols (John) and Alicia Batkins; his grandchildren, Stephen Ferguson (Emily), Caleb Nichols, Ashley Austin (Matt) and Sarah Nichols; his great-grandson, Carter Ferguson; and his life-long friend, Bobby Cauthorne. A memorial service will be held at Goochland Baptist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a reception to immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. Masks will be required. All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity and cards are welcome and can be sent to 800 S. Meadow St., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Goochland Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this,REP. OUR FRIEND Condolences To The family.
Joe and Carolyn. Sparks
January 17, 2022
He was our long time neighbor and will be greatly missed. We keep looking over at his house, expecting to see him sitting on his lawnmower. God bless him and his family.
Kirk and Dianne Seither
Other
January 12, 2022
