NUCKOLS, Mr. Lawrence J., 84, of Rockville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022. Lawrence was born on August 5, 1937 in Rockville, Va. and graduated from Rockville High School. He was a passionate plumber by trade and retired from the City of Richmond after over 25 years of public service as the Chief Plumbing Inspector. Lawrence enjoyed spending his free time hunting, watching NASCAR, singing along to George Jones and playing lottery scratchers. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Ottaway Nuckols and Velma Anne Redford; and his brother, J. Conway Nuckols (Emily). He is survived by his brothers, E. Mason Nuckols (Helen) and Morris Nuckols (Audrey); his children, Deanna Nichols (John) and Alicia Batkins; his grandchildren, Stephen Ferguson (Emily), Caleb Nichols, Ashley Austin (Matt) and Sarah Nichols; his great-grandson, Carter Ferguson; and his life-long friend, Bobby Cauthorne. A memorial service will be held at Goochland Baptist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a reception to immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. Masks will be required. All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity
and cards are welcome and can be sent to 800 S. Meadow St., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 20, 2022.