Lawrence William "Larry" Oleksa
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
OLEKSA, Lawrence "Larry" William, 29, of Burkeville, Va., passed away on September 9, 2021. Larry grew up in Henrico, Va., and graduated from Benedictine High School, class of 2010.

Larry was preceded in death by his four-legged companion, Caine (Indy, Ayla). Larry is survived by his father, Joseph Carmen Oleksa; and mother, Margaret Mottley Oleksa, of Burkeville, Va.; as well as Groot, Mia; and numerous cats.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Discovery United Methodist Church, 13000 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Journey House Foundation, 6401 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Discovery United Methodist Church
13000 Gayton Rd., Richmond, VA
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Discovery United Methodist Church
13000 Gayton Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
my prayers are with you margaret and joe stay strong love cousin Lisa
lisa esposito
September 22, 2021
