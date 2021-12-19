SMITH, Lawrence M. "Bud", 86, died peacefully on December 7, 2021, at his home in Richmond, Virginia. Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce R. Smith; his children, Rosemarie Larew (David), Lawrence Smith III (Rose) and Karen Davis (Greg); his grandchildren, Samuel Larew, Robert Larew and Caroline Davis; and his bonus grandchildren, Joshua Larew, Camryn Davis and Jenny Davis. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Morris and her family; and sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Weimar, Mary Peterson and Joan Boney. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Smith Sr. and Edith Falkinburg.
A New Jersey native, Larry was born in Atlantic City and raised in Absecon Highlands. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1953 and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Lafayette College. After serving in the Marine Corps and a brief stint with Sperry Corp. in New York, he and Larry Sr. started Larry Smith Electronics. The first shop was located at the corner of Pitney and Leeds Roads in Absecon Highlands and over its 50 years, LSE became a premier dealership in marine electronics, with multiple locations operating worldwide. Larry and Joyce married in 1960 and settled in Port Republic, where they raised their family. In his later years, Larry and Joyce lived in Manteo, N.C., then ventured to Florida, most recently living in The Villages. They moved to Richmond in 2018 to be closer to family.
Larry was a devoted fan of Eagles football and classical music. He loved fishing, feeding his bluebirds and woodworking and the family will cherish the many heirlooms he crafted over the years. Larry was in charge of teaching his kids how to drive and he (and the VW Rabbit) never fully recovered from it. The family had fun teasing him about his love of Spam (even presenting him with a Spam birthday cake one year). And thanks to Dad, the remote control will forever be known as "the shing."
Larry's ashes will be spread in the Atlantic Ocean, where he spent his happiest times. The family wishes to thank his devoted caregivers, Jeanette and Sorina. To express condolences, please visit woodyfuneralhomeparham.com
. Rest easy, Dad. The fish are biting.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.