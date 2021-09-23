WILLIAMSON, Lawrence Weldon, 93, of Richmond, died peacefully at his home in Sandston on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He is survived by his son, Greg; twin daughters, Carolyn and Catherine Boehling (John); and two loving grandchildren, Caroline and Michael Boehling. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Peggy. Lawrence was born in Victoria, Va., on January 14, 1928, during the Great Depression. He was one of nine children and the last living member of his large family. Lawrence joined the Army near the end of WWII, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning home, Lawrence embarked upon a long career as a master carpenter at MCV. He was an active member of Calvary Methodist Church and Varina Masonic Lodge #272. In retirement, Lawrence, known as "Rabbit" to his many friends, was always willing to lend a hand to all of those who needed assistance. The family wishes to thank his neighbors and friends for all of their visits. He will be sorely missed and we will keep thoughts of him deep in our hearts forever. A graveside service with Masonic Rites to honor Lawrence's life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
. Arrangements are being handled by Bliley's-Central.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.