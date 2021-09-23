Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Weldon Williamson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMSON, Lawrence Weldon, 93, of Richmond, died peacefully at his home in Sandston on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He is survived by his son, Greg; twin daughters, Carolyn and Catherine Boehling (John); and two loving grandchildren, Caroline and Michael Boehling. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Peggy. Lawrence was born in Victoria, Va., on January 14, 1928, during the Great Depression. He was one of nine children and the last living member of his large family. Lawrence joined the Army near the end of WWII, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning home, Lawrence embarked upon a long career as a master carpenter at MCV. He was an active member of Calvary Methodist Church and Varina Masonic Lodge #272. In retirement, Lawrence, known as "Rabbit" to his many friends, was always willing to lend a hand to all of those who needed assistance. The family wishes to thank his neighbors and friends for all of their visits. He will be sorely missed and we will keep thoughts of him deep in our hearts forever. A graveside service with Masonic Rites to honor Lawrence's life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. Arrangements are being handled by Bliley's-Central.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Greg, Catherine and Carolyn your Dad was one special man. Having lived next door to him for 38 years he was always willing to share his knowledge on so many things, willing to offer a hand with things that I didn´t know how to fix and was always waiting for a visit by the fence to discuss news and updates on the neighborhood. Greg I have seen how willing you were to take care of him and how you became such a good caretaker of the property. You were always working on something. He often talked about how proud he was of his kids. He has earned his place in heaven and has endured so much pain. Rest In Peace dear Rabbit, we all thought of you as another Grandpa.
Shelia T Millner
Friend
September 23, 2021
Greg, Carolyn and Catherine, You have been blessed to have such wonderful parents and to have them with you for so long. They were both so nice to me. These last years of having conversations with your dad were so special to me. He was a perfect gentleman and such an inspiration to me. God bless each of you as you carry on his legacy.
Margaret Taylor
Friend
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results