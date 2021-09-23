Greg, Catherine and Carolyn your Dad was one special man. Having lived next door to him for 38 years he was always willing to share his knowledge on so many things, willing to offer a hand with things that I didn´t know how to fix and was always waiting for a visit by the fence to discuss news and updates on the neighborhood. Greg I have seen how willing you were to take care of him and how you became such a good caretaker of the property. You were always working on something. He often talked about how proud he was of his kids. He has earned his place in heaven and has endured so much pain. Rest In Peace dear Rabbit, we all thought of you as another Grandpa.

Shelia T Millner Friend September 23, 2021