Lawson Kincaid "Kin" Headley Jr.
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
HEADLEY, Mr. Lawson "Kin" Kincaid, Jr., passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 51. Kin was born on August 24, 1969, in Richmond, Va., to Carol Scott Henderson and Lawson Headley Sr. He was a proud JR Tucker Tiger and JMU Duke. He is survived by his wife, Courtney; his children, LeAnna and Lawson "Caid" Kincaid III; his parents, Carol (Jim) Henderson and Lawson Headley; his sisters, Beth (Danny) Worrell and Carla (Spencer) Dillard; and in-laws, Bo (Judy) Coleman, Ashley (Randy) Nickerson and Lowell (Leah) Coleman. He was lovingly known as "Unkin" to all his nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va., on November 9, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. An outdoor funeral service will be held at The Lodge at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Avenue on November 10, at 11 a.m. (dress comfortably and bring a chair or blanket if you attend in person). You may also attend the livestream service at HopeCentral.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060
Nov
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060
Nov
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Lodge at Hope Church
12445 Patterson Avenue 23832
GUEST BOOK
Praying for the Headley family and all those he touched. Such a big hearted gentleman!!
Karen Haywood
November 8, 2020
We lived for many years across the road from Kin & his family. Kin was a model son to be very proud of. Our prayers are with you during this difficult & sad time.
In Sympathy & Love,
Libby & Gene
Libby & Gene McPeters
Neighbor
November 8, 2020
Courtney, when I saw you walking to the mailbox yesterday I didn´t know Kim had passed. David and I are so sorry for the loss of a wonderful person. Hold high the good times and memories. Prayers for all during this time. David and Charlene Meredith
Charlene Meredith
November 8, 2020