WILSON, Lea V., Jr., 87, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 13, 2020. Lea was born in Portsmouth, Va., March 13, 1933. He is survived by his wife, Nell; daughters, Debra and her husband, Mike, Vicki and Barbara; five grandsons and their wives, two granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Vince Wilson. The family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a funeral ceremony at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkhardt Baptist Church.

