DAVIS, Leah Taylor, 81, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2021, surrounded by love, family and friends after a battle with cancer. Leah was born on September 24, 1939 to Robert and Mollie in the coal mining town of Wise, Virginia. Leah was the youngest daughter of 13 children. Leah graduated from JJ Kelly High School, where she was a star basketball player and also played the trumpet in the marching band. After graduation, Mollie brought Leah to Richmond by train to start a new life in the city. Leah lived in a boarding house for girls and secured her first job with the telephone company. Leah moved up in ranks and eventually moved on to become a bookkeeper. Leah was passionate about life, her appearance and always looking as sharp as they come. Leah lit up any room upon entering with her big smile and bright eyes. She was always the life of the party. Anyone who met her immediately loved her. In the year 1981, she met the love of her life, George, at Thalhimers department store. They married in 1983. Leah and George went on to be married for over 30 years. Leah has a stepdaughter, Patricia Davis Wills, her husband, William and granddaughter, Ashley. In 2005, Leah retired from her position in a local law firm where she kept their books. Leah loved camping and spending time at the beach with her husband and family. Leah was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mollie Taylor; all of her siblings, Bertha, James, Oteley, Clayton, Lotty, Charlie, Jack, Laura, Bobby, Peggy, Dock and her youngest brother, Bailey. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; her stepdaughter, Patricia Wills; her son-in-law, William; and her granddaughter, Ashley. Many thanks to her friends and neighbors who kept watch over Leah, especially Carolyn and her family for the support and love they have shown, and also the next door neighbor, Lorraine. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park.
So very sorry to see Leah Jane passed away. She lived in my Mom´s Boarding House on Grace Street in Richmond, many years ago.
We last saw her and George at my Uncle Allen´s Fourth of July Picnic several years ago.
A very sweet Lady, missing her. Gone but not forgotten. RIP Leah Jane.
Tracy Arrington
June 25, 2021
I worked with Leah at Anthem Blue Cross. She was my immediate supervisor and taught me well. She ALWAYS looked beautiful. She took great pride in her appearance. We had a great friendship and she helped me through some rough times I was going through at the time. I reached out to her a few years ago when George passed away and we talked for the longest time. We planned on meeting for lunch but as always life gets away from us and we never did. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was a very special person and I know she is were she wants to be reunited with George. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Debbie Conway
March 23, 2021
When I started working for C&P Telephone Co. Of VA , Leah Jane was Senior Clerk for Mrs. "Mac". Leah was a leader, had such patience, and was a dear friend and coworker. Through the years I´ve thought about her influence on me and wondered how she was doing.
Brenda Henley
March 22, 2021
Leah was a shinning star in the work force. I worked with her at the Telephone Company and she set the bar high for great results for her team. I will always remember her kind words that she showed everyone in getting the job done with great results.