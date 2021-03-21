DAVIS, Leah Taylor, 81, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2021, surrounded by love, family and friends after a battle with cancer. Leah was born on September 24, 1939 to Robert and Mollie in the coal mining town of Wise, Virginia. Leah was the youngest daughter of 13 children. Leah graduated from JJ Kelly High School, where she was a star basketball player and also played the trumpet in the marching band. After graduation, Mollie brought Leah to Richmond by train to start a new life in the city. Leah lived in a boarding house for girls and secured her first job with the telephone company. Leah moved up in ranks and eventually moved on to become a bookkeeper. Leah was passionate about life, her appearance and always looking as sharp as they come. Leah lit up any room upon entering with her big smile and bright eyes. She was always the life of the party. Anyone who met her immediately loved her. In the year 1981, she met the love of her life, George, at Thalhimers department store. They married in 1983. Leah and George went on to be married for over 30 years. Leah has a stepdaughter, Patricia Davis Wills, her husband, William and granddaughter, Ashley. In 2005, Leah retired from her position in a local law firm where she kept their books. Leah loved camping and spending time at the beach with her husband and family. Leah was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mollie Taylor; all of her siblings, Bertha, James, Oteley, Clayton, Lotty, Charlie, Jack, Laura, Bobby, Peggy, Dock and her youngest brother, Bailey. She is survived by many nieces and nephews; her stepdaughter, Patricia Wills; her son-in-law, William; and her granddaughter, Ashley. Many thanks to her friends and neighbors who kept watch over Leah, especially Carolyn and her family for the support and love they have shown, and also the next door neighbor, Lorraine. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.