Dear Linda and Adam , our hearts are heavy with sadness for the passing of Sylvester. He was truly one of a kind, always with a ready smile and a great story to tell. We will miss him dearly. We know you will miss him but remember all the wonderful times you've had together, and he is now at rest with the Heavenly Father where there is no more pain, nothing but peace and happiness. To Mr. Hayes, rest dear brother and sing a song for me, Ms. Franklin!!!!

Wesley & Louise Dodson Friend March 16, 2021