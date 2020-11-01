SCOTT, Mr. Leander O'Neal, Sr., peacefully passed from this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, meeting his Lord and Savior. He was reunited with his bride of 71 years, Eva; his son, Tom; his grandson, Cameron; and his parents, Price and Lela. He was 95.5 years old.Leander was a businessman, pulp wood dealer, farmer and self-educated historian. He was a true entrepreneur who started multiple forestry related businesses over the last seven decades, some of which are still in operation today. Leander loved "buying dirt" as he called it. His parents put a tract of land in his name to manage when he was a young teenager, fueling his lifelong drive for timberland acquisition and management.Active in his industry and community, Leander was a 70-year member of the Amelia Masonic Lodge No. 101, Amelia VFW Post 8759, Virginia Forest Products Association and a Lifetime member of Virginia Forestry Association. He was instrumental in the construction of the Amelia War Memorial Building and the founding of Amelia Educational Foundation and continued support throughout his life and beyond.Leander was born April 26, 1925, in the same room of the house in which he passed. An only child, Leander was greatly influenced by his industrious parents and his namesake grandfather. He often worked for his grandfather and watched as he conducted business. He tried to pattern his life after him. Both humble men had innovative spirits and minds that never stopped thinking, planning and moving forward.A WWII veteran, Leander left school early, telling his principal that the war was going to end and he had to go now. He was one of the Greatest Generation honoring God, country and liberty. He signed up with the Marine Corps, spending most of his time in the Pacific theatre. Leander was in the Marine 4th Division anti-aircraft battery on the atoll providing support for the battle of Peleliu Island. He was part of the first group of occupational forces entering Japan prior to their surrender and was able to be an actual eyewitness to the signing of the surrender by the Japanese in Tokyo Bay.20-year old Leander returned from the war to Amelia, his family and Eva, the girl he had asked to wait for him. He graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business School and attended the University of Richmond for a few semesters while courting Eva, who was at the Medical College of Virginia. The two were married after their education was completed in 1948.Starting with a borrowed truck and saw, Leander began cutting pulpwood on land he bought from money saved while serving in the Marines. His varied business ventures and land acquisitions grew from there; even on the day of his passing Leander was still conducting business.Leander was disciplined, both in his business life and more so his personal one. He always saw his cup half full, never empty. While some saw problems and obstacles, he saw opportunities. A man of great faith, Leander Scott felt truly blessed for each day the Lord gave him. He was a thankful man; and his gratitude steeled his determination to use every physical and mental asset the Lord had blessed him with until his dying day.And this he did.Leander leaves much family behind that will miss him every day; his children, Jo Anne Webb (Jim), Rebecca Bogese (Jimmy), Lanny (Tammy), William (Stacy). His surviving grandchildren are Michael, Alex, Stirling, Trey, Tom, Tiffany, Lee and Clay; and there are also five great-grandchildren. We ask for your prayers.Visitation and service will be at the Amelia Academy gymnasium, 8741 N. Five Forks Road, Amelia, Va. Visitation is Friday, November 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral, 12 noon Saturday, November 7, with graveside at Amelia Presbyterian Church. Lunch to follow graveside at Amelia Academy. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Amelia Academy, 8741 N. Five Forks Road, Amelia, Va. 23002.