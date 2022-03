BRANCH, Leas Deloris, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:16 a.m. Her remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224, where viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be held.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.