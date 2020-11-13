SHEAFFER, Lee Benjamin, November 17, 1932 to November 5, 2020.



Dr. Reverend Lee Sheaffer achieved resurrection on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



He served as a pastor in the EUB/United Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving many churches and as District Superintendent in three districts in the Virginia Conference. Dr. Sheaffer graduated from Shenandoah College in Dayton, Va., Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va. and The United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, and was awarded a Doctor of Divinity from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. He served as a trustee to Shenandoah University from 1964 to 2004.



Dr. Sheaffer was preceded to the afterlife by one son, Jonathan Bruce Sheaffer; and survived by his loving wife, Sue Anderson Sheaffer; two children, Lee B. Sheaffer Jr. and Gina Sheaffer Thornton. He has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed by both family and the many congregations he led.



In lieu of flowers, it was Dr. Sheaffer's request that donations be made to the Lee B. & Sue A. Sheaffer Scholarship fund at Shenandoah University, The Office of Advancement, Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, Va. 22601.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.