BRANNER, Lee K., "A heart of gold stopped beating at 2 p.m. (exactly) on August 18, 2020 – Lee's heart. My heart shattered into a million pieces at 2 p.m. (exactly) August 18, 2020. My one in a million, sweet Lee – gentle, genteel, gentleman husband died the way he lived – surrounded by love!"
-Brenda Branner
Lee K. Branner, 73, of Harrisonburg, Va., died at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., after a courageous battle with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer that was being treated by the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Lee was born February 27, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the youngest son of the late John M. and Geneva R. Branner of Timberville, Va.
Lee led a life of service and dedication to his family, friends, clients, church and community. His strong work ethic started at the young age of three while working in his father's business, the Farmer's Egg Market, where his specialty was packing the pee-wee or bantam eggs. Lee was the school mascot for the last graduating class of Timberville High School in 1952.
Scouting was an important part of Lee's "growing up" years as he worked hard to earn all his merit badges, earning the God and Country Award as a Life Scout in 1962. Lee always looked forward to going to church camp at Massanetta Springs and enjoyed being a member of the Timberville Lutheran Parish Luther League.
Lee graduated from Broadway High School in 1965, serving as class treasurer for over 50 years. As a proud Gobbler and a member of the Reunion Committee, he loved planning and attending reunions, keeping him connected to his beloved BHS classmates who had become his lifelong friends.
Lee was a 1968 graduate of National Business College in Roanoke, Va., where he earned a B.A. degree in Accounting and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Epsilon fraternity. His penmanship and keen eye for detail produced work papers that remained meticulous throughout his career. While at NBC he met the love of his life, and since that day they have been doing everything together, hand in hand. He and Brenda were united in holy matrimony on August 30, 1969.
Lee served in the Virginia Army National Guard from 1968 to 1974, where he met and became friends with many in Fort Dix, N.J., Fort Pickett near Blackstone, Va. and the Armory in Harrisonburg, Va.
Lee was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church where he enjoyed his legacy of service. He was a past member of the local Elks Club, Spotswood Country Club and the JMU Duke Club. Lee enjoyed following JMU football, and especially basketball, from the very beginning of the program.
Lee had a lifelong love for and appreciation of music. He played the clarinet in the Broadway High School band and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Veterans Band. Lee played the piano all his life and played the organ at Rader Lutheran Church during his teens. He loved listening to music and dancing, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Lee was an accountant both in public and private accounting for over 50 years, and most recently as the owner of Lee K. Branner, LLC, an accounting and tax preparation business in Harrisonburg, Va. He started his career at SB Hoover & Co., where the opportunity to work with great mentors was influential in his pursuit of learning and establishing his career. Lee strived to give his clients the best service he could while helping them be successful in their business ventures. He was always interested in the wellbeing and details of the lives of others and lending a helping hand.
Lee is survived by his loving and devoted wife, soulmate and best friend, Brenda Arendall Branner, with whom he shared and celebrated over 50 years of wedded bliss. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Mrs. Lisa Branner Stickley and son-in-law, James B. "Jimmy" Stickley, of Richmond, Va. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Mrs. Amanda Branner Dowling and son-in-law, Adam B. Dowling, of Ashburn, Va.; as well as grandchildren, Carter, Karis and Brooke, to whom he was Gpa. He was calm and steady, kind and thoughtful, caring and loving, and always there for us with a hug and his radiant smile. As the best husband, Dad and Gpa, special memories created with him will live in our hearts and we will miss him forever.
In addition, Lee is survived by brothers, J. Robert (Bob) Branner and wife, Melody, and Lanny L. Branner and wife, Phyllis; special aunts, June, Doris, Refa, "Aunt" Jinx and "Uncle" Harry; nieces, Monica and Ashley; nephews, Les, Rod and Justin; cousins, Carroll, Dick, Dwight, Gene, Greg, Jan, Jerry, Jim, Karen, Linda, Michael, Nancy, Ross and Sue. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary A. Willis and husband, Billy; as well as many other family members and friends.
Brenda would like to thank our family, friends, neighbors, pastors and BHS classmates for their support during this cancer journey. Lee had two special caregivers, Karen Martin in Harrisonburg and Nancy Purgason in Charlottesville, in addition to his two devoted daughters who took excellent care of their dad.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a contribution to the Lee K. Branner Memorial Scholarship Fund in support of a college scholarship to be awarded annually for a student at Broadway High School. Checks can be made to Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. and mailed to REFI, 100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, Va. 22802. Please note on the check: "Lee K. Branner Memorial Scholarship." Contributions can also be made online by using this link and choosing the Lee K. Branner Memorial Scholarship: https://www.refigivesback.org/make-a-gift-today.html
Cancer changed what Lee could do. Cancer changed where Lee could go. Cancer changed what Lee could say. But cancer could not change who he was – a man who gave joy and love to all around him! We celebrate Lee's life every day and look forward to celebrating with everyone at a later date, at which time it will be printed in the newspapers and updated on the website of Grandle Funeral Home, who was entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Condolences can be expressed on their website at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.