MACE, Leila "Peggy", of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was a 1948 graduate of North River High School in Mt. Solon, Va. Peggy, affectionately known as "Nana" to her family, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Having raised her children, she began her 20-year long professional career as an Interior Decorator for Sears. Peggy loved to travel and dine, so when Jack retired, they became traveling gypsies, exploring the Great American countryside in their RV. In fact, she had just returned from a two-week road trip adventure with her sister in-law. Throughout her life, she loved her flower gardens and preparing food at often-held family gatherings. Peggy loved bluegrass and gospel music. She was also an active member of West Richmond Church of The Brethren and was a founding member of the Dorchester Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jack D. Mace; and her parents, Ira and Ruth (Witts) Maxwell; siblings, Ronald and Bill Maxwell. Peggy is survived by her four children, Terrie Call (Jim), Gayle Todd (John), Jack Dwayne Mace (Melinda) and Keith Mace; loving grandchildren, Amanda Hunsucker (Ricky), Brian Todd (Erin), Josie Mace, Jamee Morris (Andrew), Zachary Todd, Nick Todd, Corey Call, Caitlin Laracuente (Ernesto), Clarese and Maxwell Mace; five great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Jo and Don Maxwelll and her sisters-in-law, Mary Rowe and Betty Ashworth.
"By now Jack has taken her hand
And whispered 'you're late Dear'
It seemed so very long —
but we won't be parted here."
The family will receive guests from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at West Richmond Church of The Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229 with funeral services following at 3 p.m. Graveside service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11 at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to West Richmond Church of The Brethren. The funeral service will be streamed on the church website www.wrcob.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.