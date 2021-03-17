MORRIS, Lela Saberna, 97, of Richmond, died March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin W. Morris. Surviving are her two devoted children, Lela A. Morris and Alvin S. Morris; five nieces, four nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Morris retired from Richmond Public Schools as Assistant Director of Human Resources. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, March 22. A walk through visitation will be held at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 until 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23. Rev. Adam Bond officiating. A private interment will be held Wednesday in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2021.
Anthony and I send our heartfelt expressions of sympathy to the family over the passing of Mrs. Lela Saberna Morris. I shall perish her memory as a dear friend, confidant, colleague and consummate professional. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to know and work with her. The Richmond Public Schools was fortunate to have such a dedicated and committed professional in its employ. Please know that I share your loss and grief, but she will continue to live in my heart and fond memories. Lois Harrison-Jones Fears, Mitchellville, MD
March 23, 2021
It is with fond memories of Saberna and the Morris family that I extend condolences. She contributed greatly in the transition of educating the young people in the City of Richmond. She also was a part of the overall uplift of our city.
L. Douglas Wilder
March 22, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort to the Morris family. Mrs. Morris taught me at Randolph Elementary school!!!
Jacqueline Moss
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 21, 2021
Ralph and I dearly loved and admired your dear mother. She was "one in a million" and, like you, we will miss her greatly.
Ralph and Judy Anderson
March 18, 2021
You gave me endless memories-so much heart, humor and endless sharing. There were no boundaries for your gifts. What a blessing you have been in my life.