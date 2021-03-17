MORRIS, Lela Saberna, 97, of Richmond, died March 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin W. Morris. Surviving are her two devoted children, Lela A. Morris and Alvin S. Morris; five nieces, four nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Morris retired from Richmond Public Schools as Assistant Director of Human Resources. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, March 22. A walk through visitation will be held at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 until 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23. Rev. Adam Bond officiating. A private interment will be held Wednesday in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2021.