Lelia Claude Koplin
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
KOPLIN, Lelia Claude, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, died September 26, 2020. She was among the first students to attend RPI (now VCU) Art School, where she met her husband, Bruce Michael Koplin. Together, they raised a family and made a happy home where arts and music thrived. Lelia earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from VCU, and was active in the Richmond Choral Society, as well as a number of church choirs. She also was a docent at Agecroft Hall, Wilton House and the John Marshall house, and enjoyed sharing their history with many people. She was a talented artist, musician and an avid reader. She is survived by her children, Eric John Koplin, Michael Poyner Koplin and Lara Koplin Ritter; her three grandchildren, Miles, Sunny and Chris; and her brother, Corbell Lee Claude. The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A graveside service will then be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Virginia Opera in Lelia's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
