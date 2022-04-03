TAYLOR, Lelia Thiermann, 73, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. She leaves behind two daughters, Laura, of Bedford, Kentucky and Anne, of St. Augustine, Florida; a grandson, Drew (Keri), of Vinton, Virginia; four-legged companions, Holly, Trixie, Freddy, Frankie and Rosie; a treasury of friends all over the world and countless unread books. She was predeceased by her brother, Tony, in 2015.
Born in Richmond, Virginia on May 11, 1948 to Anton and Phoebe (nee Drewry) Thiermann, Lelia spent most of her life in and around Bon Air, graduating from Huguenot High School and later enrolling at Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air, where she was involved in the choir and youth group and served on the Flower Guild and vestry. Lelia was also actively involved in the Girl Scouts most of her life, and mentored many young girls during her tenure as the leader of Troop 809. In her professional life, Lelia worked as an insurance underwriter before cashing in her savings to realize a long-nourished dream of opening a bookstore. Creatures 'n Crooks Bookshoppe closed its doors in 2009, but its legacy lived on in the book review blog Lelia maintained until the end of her life and the affectionate community she shared with countless authors and readers.
Lelia had many and diverse passions aside from cozy mysteries and young adult fantasy, including but not limited to scented candles, Thin Mints, gourmet snacks, nightshirts depicting kittens, Christmas ornament shops, elephant conservation and other organizations dedicated to animal welfare, friendships that lasted for decades and, finally, playing mahjong on her computer. Raised with a deep appreciation for Virginia history, Lelia loved her home state but hated cold weather even more, so three years ago she sold her house, packed up her book collection and relocated to a place where she could wear flip-flops in January and sip Bloody Marys while watching the waves crash on the beach.
A memorial service is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers or donations, Lelia's family asks that you buy a book—any book—from your local independent bookseller or bookshop.org
in her memory.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.