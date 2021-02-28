Menu
Lema "Louise" Parrish
Lacy Funeral Home
PARRISH, Lema "Louise", of Gum Spring, passed away quietly on February 24, 2021, age 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Parrish Sr. (Bob); daughters, Lynn Smeltzer (Bob), Brenda Fredricks (Harold); and one son, Thomas Stevens.

She leaves behind one son, Robert Parrish Jr. (Margo); and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lema and Bob lived full lives together and devoted their time on earth to hard work, family and giving to others in need with loving kindness and following their faith in our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Service will be graveside at the Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery Monday, March 1, at 11 a.m. in Gum Spring. All are invited to attend this celebration of life eternal. There will be no reception following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oakland Baptist Church.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. I have know Bob & Louise for many years. Beautiful couple. I have oftened asked about her when I came into the store. Praying for the family.
Thelma Hughes
March 12, 2021
