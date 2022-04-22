CARTER, Lemuel Carter "Dave", 81, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Ware Carter; and daughter, Daphne Harris. He is survived by his children, Keith "Jack" Ware and Valerie (Reginald) Pace; grandchildren, Delandon and Darren Harris and Jordyn and Kyhl Pace; great-grandchild, Kennedy Harris; and son-in-law, James Harris. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2022.