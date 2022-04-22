Menu
Lemuel Carter "Dave" Carter
FUNERAL HOME
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd
Goochland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 22 2022
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
CARTER, Lemuel Carter "Dave, 81, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Ware Carter; and daughter, Daphne Harris. He is survived by his children, Keith "Jack" Ware and Valerie (Reginald) Pace; grandchildren, Delandon and Darren Harris and Jordyn and Kyhl Pace; great-grandchild, Kennedy Harris; and son-in-law, James Harris. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Apr
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
2530 Dogtown Rd, Goochland, VA
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
April 22, 2022
