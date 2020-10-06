TAYLOR, Deaconess Lenora Johnson, The Lord granted her angel's wings on October 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two granddaughters, Tanecia Bookard (Peter Sr.) and Tracie Taylor; five great-grandsons, Lamar, Peter Jr., MarQuis and Torey Bookard and Valen Taylor; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Taylor (Gloria) and Raymond Pickett (Terry); three sisters-in-law, Jeanette, Joyce and Brenda; a host of nieces, Bernetta Washington (Stanley), Rachel Johnson, Loretta Garvin, Barbara Jackson, Carolyn Johnson, Deborah Johnson, Joyce Wade, Bernetta Johnson and Sheila Andrews; one nephew, Herbert Johnson; and great-nieces and great-nephews; among them two devoted nieces, Sheila Andrews and Carolyn Johnson; her extended family, Soo Kim Felton and son, Dr. Peter Felton. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, October 8, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be conducted at Oakwood Cemetery 3101, Nine Mile Rd., Friday, 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m.