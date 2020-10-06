Menu
Deaconess Lenora Johnson Taylor
TAYLOR, Deaconess Lenora Johnson, The Lord granted her angel's wings on October 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two granddaughters, Tanecia Bookard (Peter Sr.) and Tracie Taylor; five great-grandsons, Lamar, Peter Jr., MarQuis and Torey Bookard and Valen Taylor; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Taylor (Gloria) and Raymond Pickett (Terry); three sisters-in-law, Jeanette, Joyce and Brenda; a host of nieces, Bernetta Washington (Stanley), Rachel Johnson, Loretta Garvin, Barbara Jackson, Carolyn Johnson, Deborah Johnson, Joyce Wade, Bernetta Johnson and Sheila Andrews; one nephew, Herbert Johnson; and great-nieces and great-nephews; among them two devoted nieces, Sheila Andrews and Carolyn Johnson; her extended family, Soo Kim Felton and son, Dr. Peter Felton. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, October 8, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be conducted at Oakwood Cemetery 3101, Nine Mile Rd., Friday, 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
October 7, 2020