EDENS, Leo Bruce, 79, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Bell Edens; and his first wife, Brenda Gilbert Edens; and siblings, John Ray Edens and Charlotte Faye Edens Crist. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mildred Beaver Edens; sons, Calvin Edens (Sarah) and Mark Edens (Ruth); grandkids, Eli, Chessie, Zebulun and Boone Edens; sister-in-law, Barbara Edens; brother-in-law, David Crist; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Leo proudly served his country as a Specialist 4th Class in the U.S. Army. After the Army, he retired from Reynolds Metals after over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.