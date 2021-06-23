RANSONE, Leo C., III, 74, of Absecon, N.J., departed this life on June 19, 2021. A Richmond, Va. native, he is survived by his lifelong partner, Sandy Shinsato, also of Absecon, N.J./Hawaii. He is also survived by two sisters, both of Richmond, JoAnn Ransone McNabb (Jim) and Patricia Ransone Parnell (Wayne). Other living relatives include nephew, Jason Wooddy; great-nephews, Micah Wooddy and Jackson Wooddy, all of Richmond; and numerous Ransone cousins.
A graduate of Hermitage High School (1964) and Richmond Polytechnic Institute (1970, Phi Delta Omega), Leo worked most of his career in the food and beverage industry. He started as a bartender with Hyatt Hotels in Richmond, Va., then as Asst. Executive Steward at the Grand Hyatt in New York. He transferred as the Beverage Manager to Hyatt Regency, Waikiki, Hawaii, where he and Sandy met. From there he moved on to New Jersey, where he worked in food and beverage for Caesars Casino, sales at Jaydor Wine Distributors and as the Private Event Maitre D' for Ram's Head Inn.
Whenever Leo started a new endeavor, he threw himself into it with a passion. When he was in wine sales, he traveled to Italy and France to check out the vines. He tried catering for a while, and he took his cooking skills very seriously, mastering the art of making a true French demi-glace from scratch…nothing from a box for Leo.
In his final years, Leo became a theologian, immersing himself in scripture and theology to fuel his work with the homeless, the poor and marginalized. As an elder at Absecon Presbyterian Church, he taught bible studies, preached and led the Mission/Evangelism Committee. Leo's faith led him into action to reflect the self-giving love of God.
Leo will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his deep love for his family and his steadfast support of his friends. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
A funeral service for Leo will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, N.J., with a public gathering beginning at 1 p.m. Masks will be required, Hawaiian shirts are encouraged and casual dress recommended. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Absecon Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.