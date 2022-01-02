STEWART, Leon R., "Jody Colt," departed this life December 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Stewart; sister, Juanita S. Munford; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 1 to 8 p.m, and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.