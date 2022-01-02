Menu
Leon R. Stewart
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
STEWART, Leon R., "Jody Colt," departed this life December 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Stewart; sister, Juanita S. Munford; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 1 to 8 p.m, and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
5
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. He will be truly missed.
Tommie Tiller Sr.
Friend
December 29, 2021
