TURNER, Leon "Leo", 69, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Saturday, January 1, 2022. He will be forever remembered by his sons, Sylvester and Kelvin Turner; his sisters, Lelia Tolliver and Caroline (Lonnie) Johnson; his brother, Stanley Turner; his ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of family members and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2022.