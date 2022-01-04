TURNER, Leon "Leo", 69, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Saturday, January 1, 2022. He will be forever remembered by his sons, Sylvester and Kelvin Turner; his sisters, Lelia Tolliver and Caroline (Lonnie) Johnson; his brother, Stanley Turner; his ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of family members and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
13 Entries
To the family we offer prayers and sympathy so sorry to hear about the passing of Leon. May God continue to be with the family at this times of sadness.
Cuz RIP Leon !
Thomas and Linda Sims
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all the Turners - How well I remember him, & all his family, particularly his mother, Lucy, who helped us for years and years.
pie pinckney friendly
Friend
January 11, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sorry for loss.
Mollie Athey North
Moll North
Family
January 9, 2022
Thinking of you during this difficult time. You have my deepest sympathies!
Mary Turner-Day
Family
January 9, 2022
Rest in Peace brother-in-law. We will always love you.
Brenda Taylor McCallum and family
Family
January 7, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. God bless each of you.
Thelma Hughes
School
January 6, 2022
Leon was a good neighbor and friend,
And his presence will be missed beyond measure.
Our deepest condolences to his family.
Desmond and Gloria McArthur
Desmond McArthur
Friend
January 6, 2022
Leon, a long time neighbor and friend, may you rest in eternal peace. We shall miss you dearly, especially your outspokenness and your voice.
To the family may God continue to bless and keep you always.
Ruth White Barbee and Family
Friend
January 5, 2022
My neighbor/friend of 12 plus years..RIP LEON..SO SAD...
Brenda Picot
Friend
January 5, 2022
Rest in peace to a man who has been an amazing grandfather to my son.
Tara Starks Washington
Family
January 5, 2022
Rest In Peace PaPa Leon... we love you!
The Hedgepeth´s
Family
January 5, 2022
Deepest Sympathy to the friends an family thoughts an prayers
Shirelle Scott(Davita)
January 4, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.