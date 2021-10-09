Menu
Leon O. Whitehead
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
WHITEHEAD, Leon O., 80, of Providence Forge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mamie. He is survived by his son, Conway (Gwen); daughter, Trece Holmes (Nolan); four grandchildren, Cole (Ashley), Paige (Richard), Austin and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Leland, Zoey, Layla and Lexi; and his pet, "Bella." He is also survived by two sisters, Ann (Michael), Patsy (Louis); two brothers, Robert (Rita), Terry; one sister-in-law, Irese (Maury); along with numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Samaria Baptist Church, Chickahominy Tribal Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe or the Alzheimer's Association. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence, VA
Oct
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery
8130 Lott Cary Road, Providence, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home

So sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Yvonne Bradby
October 9, 2021
We are going to miss him. Sorry for your loss.
Lloyd A Carter Sr.
October 9, 2021
