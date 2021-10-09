WHITEHEAD, Leon O., 80, of Providence Forge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mamie. He is survived by his son, Conway (Gwen); daughter, Trece Holmes (Nolan); four grandchildren, Cole (Ashley), Paige (Richard), Austin and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Leland, Zoey, Layla and Lexi; and his pet, "Bella." He is also survived by two sisters, Ann (Michael), Patsy (Louis); two brothers, Robert (Rita), Terry; one sister-in-law, Irese (Maury); along with numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Samaria Baptist Church, Chickahominy Tribal Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.