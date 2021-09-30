Menu
The Rev. Leonard Douglas Hill Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
HILL, The Rev. Leonard Douglas, Jr., passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Rev. Hill was born April 9, 1940 and served in The United Methodist Church for 42 years as a Pastor and District Superintendent. His Pastorates included Bethel UMC in Caroline County, Fairmount UMC in Henrico County, Arlington Forest UMC in Arlington, Va., Bethel-Emmanuel UMC in Lancaster County, Beulah UMC in Richmond, Va., District Superintendent of the Petersburg District and Asbury UMC in Harrisonburg, Va. He also served the United Methodist Conference on the Board of Ordained Ministry, The Guardian Place Board and on the board for United Methodist Family Services for many years. In recent years, he served on the board for the PACE center at VCU and remained very active in the life of the church. He was a beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Hill; his daughter, Amy Thomas and her husband, Jim; his son, David Hill; five grandchildren, Clay (Lauren), Drew and Porter Thomas, Dylan and Aidan Hill. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on 903 Forest Ave., Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m., with a visitation preceding the service at 1 p.m. Facemasks are required inside for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.The family asks in lieu of flowers to make donations to UMFS or a favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
903 Forest Ave, VA
Oct
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
903 Forest Ave, VA
When I was a young seminarian and pastor in the 1970s, I came to know Doug through a group of clergy called Concern and Renewal. Doug and those wiser souls shaped and formed me in important and powerful ways, for which I am still grateful after all these years. Doug was one of the kindest, funniest, most thoughtful and steady people I have known. I am grateful for his life and influence on mine, and mourn his death. He was a happy warrior, a dedicated servant of Christ, and a good human being. May his family be strengthened now by the same faith he professed, the love of God that formed and sustained him, and the hope we have that death does not have the last word.
David Hindman
Work
September 30, 2021
