HILL, The Rev. Leonard Douglas, Jr., passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Rev. Hill was born April 9, 1940 and served in The United Methodist Church for 42 years as a Pastor and District Superintendent. His Pastorates included Bethel UMC in Caroline County, Fairmount UMC in Henrico County, Arlington Forest UMC in Arlington, Va., Bethel-Emmanuel UMC in Lancaster County, Beulah UMC in Richmond, Va., District Superintendent of the Petersburg District and Asbury UMC in Harrisonburg, Va. He also served the United Methodist Conference on the Board of Ordained Ministry, The Guardian Place Board and on the board for United Methodist Family Services for many years. In recent years, he served on the board for the PACE center at VCU and remained very active in the life of the church. He was a beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Hill; his daughter, Amy Thomas and her husband, Jim; his son, David Hill; five grandchildren, Clay (Lauren), Drew and Porter Thomas, Dylan and Aidan Hill. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on 903 Forest Ave., Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m., with a visitation preceding the service at 1 p.m. Facemasks are required inside for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.The family asks in lieu of flowers to make donations to UMFS or a favorite charity
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.