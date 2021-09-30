When I was a young seminarian and pastor in the 1970s, I came to know Doug through a group of clergy called Concern and Renewal. Doug and those wiser souls shaped and formed me in important and powerful ways, for which I am still grateful after all these years. Doug was one of the kindest, funniest, most thoughtful and steady people I have known. I am grateful for his life and influence on mine, and mourn his death. He was a happy warrior, a dedicated servant of Christ, and a good human being. May his family be strengthened now by the same faith he professed, the love of God that formed and sustained him, and the hope we have that death does not have the last word.

David Hindman Work September 30, 2021