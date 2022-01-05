Menu
Leonard Edward "Big Ed" Throckmorton
THROCKMORTON, Leonard Edward "Big Ed", 69, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.B. Jr. and Ethel Throckmorton; brother, Dennis Wade; granddaughter, Brianna C. Livingston; and many other beloved relatives. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Throckmorton; daughter, Katherine Livingston (Bobby); grandson, Scott; brother, Eric; mother-in-law, Loleta Foster Holland; and many other loving relatives. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear of Eddie´s passing. All of your are in my prayers. Trust in our Lord he will give you comfort.
Lou Jacobs
January 6, 2022
