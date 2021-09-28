BRUNSON, Leroy T., Sr., departed this life September 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joan Morton Brunson; son, Leroy Brunson Jr. (Yvonne); two grandchildren, Wesley and Dana Brunson; sister, Mary Brunson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends, Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6 to 7:30 p.m, and where funeral services will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Joan and family,
So sorry for your loss. Prayers that you all keep your most precious memories of LeRoy in your heart .
Love,
Greer
Greer Fleming
October 1, 2021
I am Leroy and Yvonne's neighbor in Maryland. I was saddened to hear of Mr. Brunson's passing. I understand the anguish that families suffer when loved ones leave us. Just know that others empathize with you and pray that your faith in God's Word and belief in eternal life will sustain you now. Be blessed.
Keitha Lindsey
Friend
September 30, 2021
Joan, we are so sorry to hear of Leroy´s passing. May the peace of God be with you and your family, during this time.
Love,
Monroe, Jackie & Family
Monroe & Jacqueline Booker
Friend
September 29, 2021
With heartfelt condolences and prayers to Joan, Leroy Jr, Yvonne, Wesley, Dana and family in the passing Leroy Sr., a kind and loving man, cousin and friend. May your fond memories comfort and sustain you today and tomorrow. God Bless.
Ruffin and Delcenia (Yvonne) Prentiss
Family
September 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 28, 2021
Going to school with Leroy from kindergarten to high school, Mr Brunson was always present and active in our neighborhood, community and anything Leroy was involved in
He has been a strong African American influence on each and every one of Chops friends acquaintances
Thank you Mr Brunson for being an excellent example for Northside and all who knew you
I am praying for healing at this time