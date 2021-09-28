Going to school with Leroy from kindergarten to high school, Mr Brunson was always present and active in our neighborhood, community and anything Leroy was involved in He has been a strong African American influence on each and every one of Chops friends acquaintances Thank you Mr Brunson for being an excellent example for Northside and all who knew you I am praying for healing at this time

Valerie Bland Colvin School September 23, 2021