Richmond Times-Dispatch
Leroy "Sonny" Curry
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
CURRY, Leroy "Sonny", age 84, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Curry. He is survived by one son, Michel Curry; three grandchildren, Cameron, Kendall and Caden Curry; one sister, Vergella Young; a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, among them a devoted, Evie Wortham; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Rev. Littycia Clay-Crawley officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
