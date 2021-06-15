JEFFERSON, Deacon Leroy, Sr., 83, of Midlothian, died June 13, 2021. He was born February 11, 1938 to Virginia Jefferson Mason and Harry Anderson in Midlothian. Leroy graduated from Carver High School in 1956. On September 19, 1959, he married Lois Temple Brown and from that union was born four children, twins, Myra Dale and Myrna Gale, Loretta Leona and Leroy Jr. Leroy was a member of Greater Anointing. After 30 years of faithful service, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1998. His wife of 47 years, Lois T. Jefferson, passed February 14, 2007. Deacon Jefferson married Sara Coleman on September 7, 2013. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Myra Moran and Loretta Moody; grandson, Matthias Washington; sister, Jeanette Finney; brother, Robert Henry; and son-in-law, Joe Moody. Surviving are his wife, Sara Jefferson; devoted daughter, Myrna Washington; son, Leroy Jr. (Angela); nine grandchildren, Reese Jr., Quintin Sr., Joseph Sr., Princess, Leroy III, Chloe, Michael, Michelle and Myles; six great-grandchildren, Raigan, Reese III, Benjamin, Skyy, Quintin Jr. and Joseph Jr.; brother, James Mason; sister, Joyce Thomas; son-in-law, Preston Moran; six bonus daughters, Janet, Gail, Laverne, Jacqueline, Vivian and Treena; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Elder Raymond Overby officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
. Per his request, no viewing.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2021.