Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leroy Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JONES, Leroy, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Mae Jones; one sister, Barbara Johnson; two brothers, Moses Jones Sr. (Sherry) and Anthony Jones; one aunt, Maggie Winston (David); one uncle, Steven Jones; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending healing thoughts and prayers for the family sorry for your lost he will truly be missed was just a great friend
Burnette Harris
Work
September 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results