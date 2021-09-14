JONES, Leroy, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Mae Jones; one sister, Barbara Johnson; two brothers, Moses Jones Sr. (Sherry) and Anthony Jones; one aunt, Maggie Winston (David); one uncle, Steven Jones; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.