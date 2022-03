SALLY, Leroy Tyrone, 66, of Richmond, passed away December 10, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, with interment to follow in Robinson Family Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2021.