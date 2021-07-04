Menu
Leroy Carlyle Tyler Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
TYLER, Leroy Carlyle, Jr., 82, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen; parents, Leroy and Mary Tyler; and brother, Clifton Tyler. He is survived by his sons, Roy, Brian and his wife, Sherry; six grandchildren; brother, Kenny Tyler; sister, Joyce Gilbert; sister-in-law, Becky Tyler; and nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Leroy was an avid baseball player and fan, and was a devout member of Staples Mill Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 7, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. July 8, at Staples Mill Road Baptist Church, 10101 Staples Mill Road. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Leroy's honor to Staples Mill Road Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jul
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jul
8
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Staples Mill Road Baptist Church
10101 Staples Mill Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roy, Brian & Family My sincere condolences for your loss, My thoughts and prayers are with you, in this time of sorrow. Randy
Randy Hageman
Other
July 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick Henshaw & Connie Hall
July 4, 2021
