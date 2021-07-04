TYLER, Leroy Carlyle, Jr., 82, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen; parents, Leroy and Mary Tyler; and brother, Clifton Tyler. He is survived by his sons, Roy, Brian and his wife, Sherry; six grandchildren; brother, Kenny Tyler; sister, Joyce Gilbert; sister-in-law, Becky Tyler; and nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Leroy was an avid baseball player and fan, and was a devout member of Staples Mill Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 7, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. July 8, at Staples Mill Road Baptist Church, 10101 Staples Mill Road. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Leroy's honor to Staples Mill Road Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.