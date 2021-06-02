POND, Lesley Lewis, entered her mortal life February 18, 1958, in Tokyo, Japan. Lesley left her mortal life May 27, 2021, at her home in Foxwells, Va., after a struggle with cancer. Lesley was born to Lt. Col. Marion Avery Lewis and Mary Cather Lewis. She was the fourth of five sisters, Sharon, Arlene, Marilyn and Sammie. Growing up in a military childhood, Lesley spent her life in the tricities area of Virginia, graduating from Petersburg High School in 1976. Receiving her LPN in nursing from Southside Regional Medical Center in 1978, she went on to spend 20 years with Dr. V. Reddy in OB/GYN of Petersburg. After working as a staff nurse in the family care field, she met her life partner, David Rose and moved to the Northern Neck of Virginia. Ending her career in the Penal Health Care Services, Lesley met a wonderful support group of friends. Her favorite time was watching the sunset over the pool at her home, Cedars View, and the many visits to Colonial Heights to visit the grandbabies, Franklin and Lewis Ward. Also the special bond she grew to love within the Pond family. Leslie is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Ward (Ricky) of Colonial Heights, Va. and Marion Pond (Dogs) of Charleston, S.C.; her life partner, David Rose (Sandy and Ellie); stepmother, Ann Lewis of Hudgins, Va.; her four siblings as well as her extended family, Jessie Stevens of Hollywood, S.C., David Rose Jr. (Claudia) of New Bern, N.C., Dustin Rose (Becky) and Devin Rose (Katie), both of White Stone, Va. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to her caregivers and Hospice of Riverside for their comfort. An acknowledgement of life will follow.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.