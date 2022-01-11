Menu
Leslie Wayne "Les" Harris
HARRIS, Leslie "Les" Wayne, 64, of Richmond, died peacefully January 7, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his parents, Peggy and Carol Lee Harris, of Richmond; daughter, Candace Adkins, of Indiana; brothers, Carol (Cheryl), of Hanover and Randy (Cyndi), of Glen Allen; sister, Karen Greene (Doug), of Goochland; fiance' of 14 years, Bonnie Pendergrass, of Prince George; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13 with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr and Mrs Harris I am so sorry for your loss. Les was a wonderful person, I was his dental hygienist for many years with Dr McMunn´s office. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Audra Cooper
January 13, 2022
Carol and family , I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know that the Lord has his arms around Les. You are in our prayers .
Travis & Vickie Durrette
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are sorry for your loss! I didn't know Les very well but enjoyed seeing his familiar face when we'd visit the nursing home. Your family is in our prayers.
Faith & Bruce Parkinson
January 11, 2022
Praying for the family I will miss LES and our jokes in the mornings with Ben.Rest in peace.
Connie Miles
Work
January 11, 2022
