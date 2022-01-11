HARRIS, Leslie "Les" Wayne, 64, of Richmond, died peacefully January 7, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his parents, Peggy and Carol Lee Harris, of Richmond; daughter, Candace Adkins, of Indiana; brothers, Carol (Cheryl), of Hanover and Randy (Cyndi), of Glen Allen; sister, Karen Greene (Doug), of Goochland; fiance' of 14 years, Bonnie Pendergrass, of Prince George; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13 with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.