HARRIS, Leslie Shelia, On the morning of November 25, 2020, Leslie "Shelia" Harris (Randall), age 69, of Amelia, was received with open arms by her Heavenly Father, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Harris II; her parents, Lester and Thelma King Randall; her sister, Crystal Liggons; and her grandchildren, Moriah Browning and Aaliyah Tyler. Shelia was an ordained minister and dedicated her life to studying the word of God. Her most important job was being a nurturing and loving mother. She is survived by her children, Gilbert Tyler (Angel), Robert Tyler (Marcia), Spencer "Levi" (Jessica) Harris III, Rachelle Harris, Michael Harris, Joseph Harris, Jonte' Harris and Ramon Harris; 21 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; her sister, Cameron (Lewis) Turner; her brother, Waverly (Charlotte) Randall; her uncle, Richard Randall (Tookie); her aunt, Florence Moore; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. No viewing or funeral service will be conducted at this time; however, the family is expected to uphold a Celebration of Life gathering Summer 2021 due to the unforeseen restrictions imposed by COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made through Robert Tyler, 804-305-4845 or https://everloved.com/life-of/leslie-harris/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.