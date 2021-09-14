BURNETT, Lester "Lil Buddy" Lee, Sr., went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021. Lester leaves to cherish his memory children, Gerry L. Burnett Sr., Grayling A. Burnett (Katrina), Sylvia Burnett and Lester L. Burnett Jr.; one grandson, Gerry L. Burnett Jr. (LaTonya); one great-grandson, Ethan Burnett (Best Buddy) AKA Doc.; one sister, Geraldine Burnett Frayer of Hobgood, N.C.; one brother, John Burnett (Barbara) of Oak City N.C.; nephews, Benjamin Burnett (Lorene) of New Jersey, Johnny Burnett of Oak City, N.C.; his devoted friend, Charlie Dickens; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Cedar Street Baptist Church, 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.