Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lester Lee "Lil Buddy" Burnett Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BURNETT, Lester "Lil Buddy" Lee, Sr., went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021. Lester leaves to cherish his memory children, Gerry L. Burnett Sr., Grayling A. Burnett (Katrina), Sylvia Burnett and Lester L. Burnett Jr.; one grandson, Gerry L. Burnett Jr. (LaTonya); one great-grandson, Ethan Burnett (Best Buddy) AKA Doc.; one sister, Geraldine Burnett Frayer of Hobgood, N.C.; one brother, John Burnett (Barbara) of Oak City N.C.; nephews, Benjamin Burnett (Lorene) of New Jersey, Johnny Burnett of Oak City, N.C.; his devoted friend, Charlie Dickens; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Cedar Street Baptist Church, 2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
15
Celebration of Life
Cedar Street Baptist Church
2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
It was a pleasure to get to know Mr. Burnett at the end of my day at Allen & Allen we would run in to each other and he was such a kind and great man to chat with . RIP .... Mr. Burnett
Kenneth Pizzini
Work
September 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Joyce Mayfield and Family
September 15, 2021
RIP lester. Remembering you fondly and seeing that smiling face at DMV.
Marion Harris
Work
September 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your family's loss.
Jillian Voss
Work
September 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results