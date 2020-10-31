Menu
Lester J. Latney
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1950
DIED
October 27, 2020
LATNEY, Lester J., 70, of Ashland, departed this life October 27, 2020. Surviving are his siblings, Gladys Cooper (Conway), James Henry (Mary), Daisy Peterson and Charlotte Winston (Aubrey); and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Sunday, November 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service Monday, November 2, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY , Ashland, VA 23005
Nov
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
28 Entries
You were my Special Cousin,“My Buddy”. Whenever and wherever we met, we always embraced each other with love❤,affection and much laughter. Oh how you loved to laugh. When we last spoke over the summer, our plans were to get together with your golf buddies who were my friends as well. What a time we were planning. You were such a very unique person with an infectious personality and a sweet and loving demeanor that never changed. Losing you breaks my heart, but you will live in my heart forever and I will never forget you. I thank God for putting in my life. Rest in Peace Cous. Much Love!❤❤❤❤
Nell Latney Morris
Family
October 30, 2020
Play High School Football together at John M.Gandy Ashland Va.
Ernest Anderson
Friend
October 30, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the Family
Wyndi & Jonathan Robertson
Friend
October 30, 2020
Lester Latney was a true friend that my family has known for over 30 years. The guys of Sports Unlimited Athletic Club are heartbroken. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Latney family and his friends and love ones in Virginia and Maryland. We will miss you my friend.

Errick and Loretta Washington
Accokeek, Md.
October 30, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family. May God comfort you all during this time of your loss. Lester was a great neighbor and I will always remember that beautiful smile and kind word he always had whenever I saw him. Lester rest in peace my Bennis Road neighbor and friend. Much love Jean Winston Holloway
Jean Winston Holloway
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Delores Tyler
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
My condolences to Lester's family
Barbara Brooks
Classmate
October 30, 2020
Rest In Peace old classmate
Alice Martin
Friend
October 30, 2020
One of our own gone home to be with the Lord.
Marion Latney
Family
October 30, 2020
We were very sadden to hear of your lost may God continue to bless & strengthen you all with is never ending love.
Ralph& Mary Anderson
Friend
October 30, 2020
May the God of all comfort surround you and may your many fond memories sustain you during this time. God Bless.
Joyce Smith
Friend
October 30, 2020
Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jelaine Branch and Trea' Peterson
Jelaine Branch
Family
October 30, 2020
To Lester's Family: May God give each of you peace in this time of sorrow. RIP Lester.
Rebecca Coleman-Tisdale
Classmate
October 30, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy during this difficult time. Pearl, our hearts go out to you and Lester's family. We extend prayers asking God to provide the peace and comfort that is needed to endure. Lester will be truly missed but know that he left a legacy of fond and loving memories. He was a great friend. Rest in Heavenly Peace Lester.
Katrina & Edward Gill
Friend
October 29, 2020
To the family & Pearl
Our heart is hurting. I could said alot about him,I can remember him every since I was a lil girl we always told him he was our oldest bro,,he had a heart of gold and one of a kind. We will miss all the laughter, fellowship, eating and playing his favorite game cornhold with Tim& I under the Tree Top Park. He will be truly miss we Love you and rest in peace bro until we meet again
Kathleen Pleasants
Friend
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
October 31, 2020
Sunday’s will not be the same in the Park without you, Rest In Peace.
Tim and Robin Moore
Friend
October 29, 2020
To Gladys. Daisy. Teen and James my thoughts and prayers are with the Latney family. To my cousin Pearl we will truly miss him . He was just like a family member to me and my family Mom,Tim, Dee,Linda,Kathleen and the rest of the family. Rest in peace my Brother.



Marion Moore Abrams



Marion Abrams
Family
October 29, 2020
Offering Deepest Sympathy To The Latney Family During This Time Of Your Bereavement.
Carmelia Minor
Friend
October 29, 2020
Gladys, you and the family have my condolences on the loss of your loved one. May God comfort and keep you all.
Shirley Jefferson
Friend
October 29, 2020
Salenda Taylor
Friend
October 29, 2020
Flash, I can't even start to express how much you will be missed-you, Ricky, Harold and I had many a wonderful
days on so many golf courses. But not just golf-so many other times as well.Rest in pease my brother.I Feel as much of a part of your family as Daisy Mae and Gladys LO.
Ashley Ricks
Friend
October 29, 2020
To the Latney Family.....You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers as you grieve this loss. He was a nice and wonderful friend. All my love.
Iris Sanders
Friend
October 29, 2020
Lester will be truly missed !!!!!
Linwood & Sheryl Moore
October 29, 2020
My Dear Cousin Pearl, I know what it feels like to lose a great Love, and my heart breaks for you. Cherish your memories and know that you and Lester were truly blessed when you found each other. May God give you comfort and give Lester peace. Much love, Mary

Mary DePillars
Friend
October 29, 2020
Such a heavy heart, Lester you will be missed but never forgotten. My last memory of you is when we were at the Patrick Henry and Caroline football game and you brought my granddaughter, Alexandria a box of popcorn and she did not want to share it with you...lol...we have had great times over the years at our family gatherings, such memories I will always cherish. Rest well cousin....
Antoinette Gordon Davis
Family
October 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Thrower
October 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
CATHY HARRIS
October 28, 2020