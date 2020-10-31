You were my Special Cousin,“My Buddy”. Whenever and wherever we met, we always embraced each other with love❤,affection and much laughter. Oh how you loved to laugh. When we last spoke over the summer, our plans were to get together with your golf buddies who were my friends as well. What a time we were planning. You were such a very unique person with an infectious personality and a sweet and loving demeanor that never changed. Losing you breaks my heart, but you will live in my heart forever and I will never forget you. I thank God for putting in my life. Rest in Peace Cous. Much Love!❤❤❤❤

Nell Latney Morris Family October 30, 2020