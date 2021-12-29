Menu
Lester Lee Jackson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, Lester Lee, was born May 3, 1935 in Richmond County, S.C. The firstborn child of nine to the late Clarence and Matilda Jackson; Lester leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughter, Lestrine Washington; grandson, Chief Cameron Washington of the U.S. Navy; three brothers, Benjamin (Mary), Solly (Elizabeth) and Albert; three sisters, Rosalind Roane, Juanita Davis and Charlotte Jackson; four nieces, six nephews, 11 great-nieces, six great-nephews, several daughters-in-heart and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at Chicago Avenue Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Chicago Avenue Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
