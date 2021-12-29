JACKSON, Lester Lee, was born May 3, 1935 in Richmond County, S.C. The firstborn child of nine to the late Clarence and Matilda Jackson; Lester leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughter, Lestrine Washington; grandson, Chief Cameron Washington of the U.S. Navy; three brothers, Benjamin (Mary), Solly (Elizabeth) and Albert; three sisters, Rosalind Roane, Juanita Davis and Charlotte Jackson; four nieces, six nephews, 11 great-nieces, six great-nephews, several daughters-in-heart and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at Chicago Avenue Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.