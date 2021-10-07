ROBERTS, Lester Wiltshire, Jr., age 78, of Highland Springs, Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Lester was born September 28, 1943 in Richmond, Va. to the late Lester Roberts Sr. and Ramie Nolte Roberts. Lester retired from Philip Morris USA with 31 years of service. He was an avid Civil War relic hunter and history buff. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, especially Kyle Busch. Lester also greatly enjoyed casino trips with family or sitting outside on his deck watching his hummingbirds. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 45 years, Deborah Balducci Roberts; daughter, Donna L Baldwin (Mark); son, Stephen G. Roberts (J.R.); grandsons, Chris Roberts (Melissa) and Brodi Kelly; one great-granddaughter, Madilynn Gayle; sister, Jacqueline Cook; and his special mother-in-law, Anne Balducci, who affectionately referred to him as "My Lester." They always made each other light up. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenRichmond.com
for the Roberts family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.