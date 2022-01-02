Menu
Lester Insley Sutphin
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave
Clarksville, VA
SUTPHIN, Lester Insley, of Boydton, husband of the late Kathleen Adams Sutphin, passed away on December 21, 2021, at the age of 93. Born in Floyd County, Va., on June 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Roy Harrison and Olya Lester Sutphin. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Les graduated from Virginia Tech in 1952

with a degree in Forestry. He spent his career with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as Resource Manager at John H. Kerr Reservoir after 40 years. He was proud of the facilities and programs that he helped develop, but especially of the many people whom he mentored and considered his Corps family. Les loved Mecklenburg County and served on town council, the social services board and other community organizations during his 64 years in Boydton. He treasured his lifelong friends and neighbors there and at Kinderton and Mecklenburg Country Clubs. Les is survived by sons, Lester I. "Lee" Sutphin Jr. and wife, Anne Edmunds Sutphin, of Richmond and Harrison Adams Sutphin and wife, Anne Marlow Sutphin, of Charlottesville; his grandchildren, William Sutphin (Meredith), Elizabeth Isaacs (Kevin), Peter Sutphin (Andrea), Christian and Harrison Sutphin; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Walker Sutphin and Harrison Isaacs; sisters, Jean Huffman (Lloyd) and Carolyn Bishop; sisters-in-law, Nancy Seek, Martha Adams and Barbara Adams; and 15 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Arlene Paitsel. A celebration of Les's life will be held this spring and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to Boydton Life Station (P.O. Box 182, Boydton, Va. 23917) or Boydton United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 381, Boydton, Va. 23917). Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a privilege to have known and visited with BOTH your parents. They have left a great legacy between you and Adam. You will carry the treasures in your hearts.
Crennie Reed
Friend
January 3, 2022
