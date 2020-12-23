BROWN, Mrs. Lethia Rosa, age 95, of Richmond, departed this life December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Brown Sr.; and one son, James A. Brown Jr. She is survived by one son, Pannell Brown (Alma); four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; one sister, Hazel Garrett; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Brown can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Interment Cornerstone Baptist Church cemetery in Buckingham, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Monday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing applies.