Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lethia Rosa Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BROWN, Mrs. Lethia Rosa, age 95, of Richmond, departed this life December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Brown Sr.; and one son, James A. Brown Jr. She is survived by one son, Pannell Brown (Alma); four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; one sister, Hazel Garrett; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Brown can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Interment Cornerstone Baptist Church cemetery in Buckingham, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Monday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing applies.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 27, 2020
Mrs. Brown was a good friend of my mom's and she sat beside me at smzbc. She will surely be missed!
Wayne Thorpe
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results