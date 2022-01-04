NAYLOR, Lettisha Marsh, 77, of Ashland, Va., the widow of Franklin Naylor, went to be with her Lord on her birthday, Thursday, December, 30, 2021. She is survived by her loving children, Katherine Wood, James L. Wood (Rebecca), Robin Wood (Susan), Michael Wood; and sister, Jamie Glaze. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was a talented artist, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sorely missed by her family and those who knew her. A celebration of her life was held 3 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Aylett Chapel of the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.