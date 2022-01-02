Menu
Lewis William Boyle
FUNERAL HOME
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue
Kenbridge, VA
BOYLE, Lewis William, 80, of Kenbridge, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clennie and Josephine Boyle; and brother, Clennie Earl Boyle. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Lewis Boyle, daughter, Melinda Bagley (Alan), grandson, Austin Bagley (Haley), all of Kenbridge; granddaughter, Nelda Davis (Calvin) of Richmond; great-grandson, Grey Bagley of Kenbridge; and brother, Bobby Boyle (Gerrie) of Sevierville, Tenn.

Lewis retired from Imperial Processing Corporation/Universal Leaf as Maintenance Engineer and Supervisor. Lewis' loves were his family, Kenbridge Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, his community and traveling with Betty and long-time friends. In 1969, he was presented the Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding community service. He enjoyed watching all sports and enjoyed the years of coaching baseball, football and refereeing basketball in the surrounding counties. In 2004, he was presented a certificate of appreciation for his exemplary and devoted service to Kenbridge Baptist Church as Deacon Chairman. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Crewe Cemetery, Crewe, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, Va. 23974; Kenbridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 445, Kenbridge, Va. 23944. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crewe Cemetery
Crewe, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Bear-a man of big statue and heart. My most vivid memory is shooting hoops on school playground with Bear, Francis Thompson and myself. So long old friend.
Bernard Wilkerson
January 3, 2022
