WILLIAMS, Deacon Lewis F., 78, of Caroline County, passed away on November 21, 2020. He formerly worked at Duplex Envelope Co. in Richmond, Va., and recently retired from Hanover County Public Schools. Surviving are his devoted wife, Marian A. Williams; two children, Mechonda Williams-Saunders and Torey Williams Sr.; five grandchildren, Torey M. Williams Jr., Thomas P. Williams-Lucas, Jordyn G. Williams, Joshua Robinson, and Gary Gray Jr.; one sister, Hazel Smith; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews, especially Kevin Trent; and many friends. Remains rest at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., where viewing will be Friday, December 4, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 1 p.m. at Mangohick Baptist Church Cemetery, 147 Mangohick Church Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. Pastor Elijah Campbell officiating. Services will be streamed on on the Mangohick Baptist Church Facebook page. www.hwdabney.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.