Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis "Skee" Harding Jr.
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
HARDING, Lewis "Skee", Jr., 79, of King William, Va., peacefully passed away on March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Evelyn R. Harding, Lewis A Harding Sr.; and his beloved dog, Angel. Skee is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth "Liz" F. Harding; his three children, daughter, Robin L Harding-Dunn (Patrick), son, Lewis "Trae" A. Harding III (Brooke), daughter, Heather N Harding (Mike); stepchildren, Kevin Gay, Stephanie DesChamps; sister, Patricia E. Harding; brother, Gary M. Harding Sr.; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; beloved nephew, Johnny Plumb; and Buck (faithful dog); as well as many nieces and nephews. Skee retired from Hanover County as a mechanic after 30 years of service. Skee loved spending time with family and friends, also anytime at the beach. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McKendree United Methodist Church, 4347 Manfield Rd., Aylett, Va. 23009. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.