HARDING, Lewis "Skee", Jr., 79, of King William, Va., peacefully passed away on March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Evelyn R. Harding, Lewis A Harding Sr.; and his beloved dog, Angel. Skee is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth "Liz" F. Harding; his three children, daughter, Robin L Harding-Dunn (Patrick), son, Lewis "Trae" A. Harding III (Brooke), daughter, Heather N Harding (Mike); stepchildren, Kevin Gay, Stephanie DesChamps; sister, Patricia E. Harding; brother, Gary M. Harding Sr.; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; beloved nephew, Johnny Plumb; and Buck (faithful dog); as well as many nieces and nephews. Skee retired from Hanover County as a mechanic after 30 years of service. Skee loved spending time with family and friends, also anytime at the beach. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McKendree United Methodist Church, 4347 Manfield Rd., Aylett, Va. 23009. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.