LAUTENSLAGER, Lewis Malcom, 81, of Richmond, Virginia, loving husband, father and Papa went home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Phil and Lucille Lautenslager.



Lew graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and later completed his associate's degree at J. Sargeant Reynolds. He served active duty in the United States Air Force and in the Air National Guard, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Lew also had a long career with the United States Postal Service, retiring with 26 years of service.



While stationed in England, Lew met and married Eileen, his beloved wife of 58 years. Lew enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife. He was an avid runner, biker and swimmer with a passion for photography. He loved sharing stories with his family and friends and was known for his great sense of humor and kind heart.



He is survived by his wife, Eileen Lautenslager; siblings, Joan Sine and Philip E. Lautenslager; sons, Lewis Lautenslager and Stephen Lautenslager; four grandchildren, Ashleyann, Julia, Landon and Jakob Lautenslager; and one great-grandchild, Gabriel Lautenslager.



A Celebration of Life will be held in early spring.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.