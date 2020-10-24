Menu
Lewis Meriwether Clark Jr.
CLARK, Lewis Meriwether, Jr., of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on October 14, 2020. He was born February 17, 1929, in Campbellsville, Ky. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Callie Rebecca Clark; children, Cheryl Clark Umphlet (Michael); grandchildren, Victoria Meriwether Haynes (Jason), Corbin Michael Lewis Umphlet (Hailey). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Meriwether Clark Sr. and Clara Catherine Singler Clark of Campbellsville, Ky.; and one daughter, Sharon Lee Clark Haynes.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He owned a successful Insurance Claims Adjusting business and was an award-winning Trap and Skeet shooter. We hope that at a future date all friends and family will gather to celebrate a life well-lived.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
