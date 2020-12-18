SKELTON, Lewis E., Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020. Lewis was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jennifer Lynn Skelton; and his parents, Lewis E. Sr. and Mary A. Skelton. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 47 and a half years, Mary Samuels Skelton. He is survived by his treasured daughters, Nikki Detrick (Steve) and Lisa Wagner (Bruce Womack). Lewis is also survived by his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Ashlynn and Emily Detrick, Devan, Joshua and Lauren Wagner and Maddison Womack. Lewis will be missed by his fur-baby, Bella. Lewis is also survived by his sister, Betty Jean Faulkner; and many extended family members. He will also be missed by his longtime best friend, hunting and fishing buddy, Jimmy Marshall. Lewis was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was a faithful member of New Bethesda Baptist Church. Lewis retired from Philip Morris USA after 32 years of service. Everyone that knew Lewis will remember his smile and joking personality. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family finds comfort in knowing that he is with the Lord and his precious Jenny. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, 2020.