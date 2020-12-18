Menu
Lewis E. Skelton Jr.
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
SKELTON, Lewis E., Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020. Lewis was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jennifer Lynn Skelton; and his parents, Lewis E. Sr. and Mary A. Skelton. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 47 and a half years, Mary Samuels Skelton. He is survived by his treasured daughters, Nikki Detrick (Steve) and Lisa Wagner (Bruce Womack). Lewis is also survived by his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Ashlynn and Emily Detrick, Devan, Joshua and Lauren Wagner and Maddison Womack. Lewis will be missed by his fur-baby, Bella. Lewis is also survived by his sister, Betty Jean Faulkner; and many extended family members. He will also be missed by his longtime best friend, hunting and fishing buddy, Jimmy Marshall. Lewis was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was a faithful member of New Bethesda Baptist Church. Lewis retired from Philip Morris USA after 32 years of service. Everyone that knew Lewis will remember his smile and joking personality. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family finds comfort in knowing that he is with the Lord and his precious Jenny. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Lewis passing. You have our sincere condolences.
Curt Lewis
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lewis´s passing. His faith made him whole. Eternal life is his destiny. My condolences to his family.
Jerry Edwards
December 18, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of a dear man. Lewis worked with my dad, Cecil Osborne, at Phillip Morris. The only time I met Lewis was when he came to visitation when my dad passed. We became Facebook friends. He was a very nice man that truly loved his family. May God be with you in this difficult time.
Vanessa O Arrington
December 18, 2020
