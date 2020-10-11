BRIDGFORTH, Dr. Lewis William, 81, of Victoria, Virginia, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He leaves behind Betty Wood Bridgforth, his best friend and beloved wife of 58 years; his son, Lewis W. Bridgforth III of Richmond, Va.; his daughter, Jennifer-Lee B. Hite (Haynie) of Goochland, Va.; and his granddaughter, Catalina Acosta; and grandsons, Maben B. Hite, Riley H. Hite and Isaac R. Hite. Lewis was a graduate of Crewe High School, Hampden-Sydney College and the Medical College of Virginia. He began his practice in Victoria in 1966, and served the community until he retired in 2008. He was a recipient of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award and the Medical Society of Virginia Community Service Award. He was a founding father and dedicated board member of Benchmark Community Bank. He also served on the board of Lunenburg Health Service. He volunteered his time to provide free physicals to youth, middle and high school athletes. Lewis enjoyed the stock market, reading, fishing and gardening. Forever the optimist, he planted pecan trees when he was 72 because he wanted a pecan pie. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life can make a donation directly to the Lunenburg Health Service, Inc., P.O. Box 121 Victoria, Va. 23974, or Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Va. 23974. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.